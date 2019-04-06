Moped driver injured in Allendale Township crash

Posted 10:52 PM, April 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:02PM, April 6, 2019

FOX 17 4-6-2019.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich.  —  Police and paramedics were on the scene of an injury accident late Saturday night, just northeast of Grand Valley State University.

At 9:49 p.m., responders were called to Lake Michigan Drive/M-45 at 40th Avenue on a report of a two-vehicle, hit-and-run accident. The location is right on the Allendale/Allendale Township line. Lake Michigan Drive was still down to one lane of traffic as of 11 p.m. Saturday, but the crash was starting to move into the cleanup stages.

Police told FOX 17 at the scene a car struck a moped, and the driver of the moped was taken to a hospital with injuries described as “non-life threatening.”

Police said the driver of the car apparently did not see the moped until it was too late. Police say no intoxication was involved.

 

