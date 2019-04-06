× McDonald’s dropping several items during late-night hours

NEW YORK (CNN) — McDonald’s is shrinking its late-night menu.

Starting April 30, Signature Crafted Recipes, Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwiches, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, Filet-O-Fish and premium salads will not be available from midnight to 5 a.m., according to the restaurant chain.

“We’ll be simplifying what’s served after midnight so customers can get the most popular favorites,” said Andrea Abate, spokesperson for McDonald’s.

Other late-night menu items, including Big Macs, Quarter Pounders and McNuggets, will still be available.

McDonald’s (MCD)wants to reduce the “complexity” of menus and store operations, CFO Kevin Ozan told analysts at a conference last month. He added that the company’s new additions — all day breakfast, fresh beef, premium sandwiches — have “created a little bit slower drive-thru times.”