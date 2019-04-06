Newaygo among 9 splitting $350,000 to fight blight

Posted 10:37 AM, April 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:43AM, April 6, 2019

ONTONAGON, Mich. (AP) — Newaygo is one of four Lower Peninsula communities that are among nine in Michigan that are getting a share of $350,000 to eliminate blight.

The grants are coming from the Michigan Land Bank to demolish structures and prepare for new development.

In addition to Newaygo, those in the Lower Peninsula are Manistee County, West Branch and Harbor Beach.

The Upper Peninsula communities are Ontonagon, Ontonagon Township, Bessemer, Houghton County and Ironwood.

The applications were evaluated based on factors such as public safety, economic development and private investment. Sen. Jim Stamas, a Republican from Midland, hopes the projects will improve the lives of residents.

