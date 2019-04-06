MSU watch party kicks off in Minneapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- A Michigan State basketball watch party has already kicked off in downtown Minneapolis. Fans pouring into The Office Pub & Grill right as the clock hit 11:00 am.

Jenison native Casey Walter, spokesperson for Twin Cities Spartans, says the group is about 4,000 members strong. Hundreds of which are expected to stop by the watch party Saturday.

Lined with green and white balloons, Spartans banners and rows of green LED lights, the bar is a perfect home-away-from-home for any MSU fan in Minnesota.

"For me it's a very homey feeling. The cities get pretty big around here so being able to have a smaller community of people who want the same things and went to the same college back in the day, it's really great. We're very diverse here-- with people that graduated in the 80's to people that graduated just a year ago,"Walter says.

You can find out more information and register for the gathering here.