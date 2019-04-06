Muskegon Police: shots-fired call actually man in street yelling

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It sounded a lot worse than it turned out to be.

Police responded to a report of shots fired – among other things – around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, in Muskegon’s Oakview neighborhood.

The location was on Emerson Avenue near S. Getty Street, north of Laketon Avenue.

Muskegon Police Captain Shawn Bride tells FOX 17 a man was yelling he that he had been shot and “several other things that were not true. Running in traffic, etc.”

Police say it turns out no one was shot, and no shots had even been fired.

Muskegon Police say the man may’ve “decided to partake in too much of an illicit controlled substance.”

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.