Photos show hundreds of needles in vacant house where 2 overdosed

Posted 10:48 AM, April 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:50AM, April 6, 2019

LORAIN, Ohio – The Lorain Police Department released photos of the site where two men died from opioid overdoses.

Officers were called to abandoned house on Wednesday.

Police said it was littered with hundreds, if not thousands, of hypodermic needles.

The house, which is a hangout for drug users, had been set on fire at some point. There are broken windows and rotting floors, as well as garbage covering the property.

Lorain Police Department

Police called it a major health and safety hazard, especially to first responders and neighborhood children.

“The Lorain Police Department encourages residents to report activity in abandoned buildings and prevent children from playing in and around these structures,” police said.

The department said it is working with the city to tear down as many of these abandoned houses as possible.

The deceased were identified as Todd A. Drake, 31, and William L. Trinemeyer II, 43.

 

