SE Michigan woman arraigned after police find boyfriend’s corpse

April 6, 2019

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — A southeastern Michigan woman has been arrested after police say she kept the corpse of her 61-year-old boyfriend in their apartment and used his credit card.

Forty-nine-year-old Angela Shock is incarcerated at the Monroe County Jail following her arraignment Friday on two counts of fraudulent use of a transaction device and concealing a death. Shock told the judge her boyfriend was her only means of support. His name hasn’t been released.

Monroe police were called Wednesday by a relative of the man who said his family hadn’t heard from him in several weeks. Officers attempting to check on him found his corpse at the apartment in Monroe, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Detroit.
Capt. Chad Tolstedt says police believe the man had been dead “for about a month.”

