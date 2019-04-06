× Sunshine and rain in this weekend’s forecast

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday after a foggy start to the day. Temperatures start off cool with light winds, but will soar into the 60s by the days end. This will be the warmest weekend we have seen so far in 2019! Saturday afternoon expect the lower 60s for many with our southern communities tapping into the mid and upper 60s.

Sunday expect partly cloudy skies at the onset of the day as then cloud cover will thicken up rather quickly heading into the afternoon. Temperatures still remain very mild and above average working into the upper 60s even despite the cloud cover and rain chances. Sunday late afternoon and evening gives us rain chances with even a few rumbles of thunder possible within the showers. No storms are expected to be severe and we only anticipate about a half an inch or less of rainfall.

We will hold on to the mild air with minor rain chances for the beginning of the work week before a cold front drops down our temperatures. At the end of the week we have chances to see a system bringing either rain, snow or a wintry mix. The track of this system is not clear yet and the forecast for the end of the weekend continues to change. Stay updated with us on our Fox 17 mobile weather app all week for updates and more forecast details as we get closer.