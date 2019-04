× Walker teen reported missing

WALKER, Mich. — Police are asking for help in locating a missing teenager.

In a statement on their Facebook page, The Walker Police Department says 13-year-old Jayvon Purcell was last seen walking away from his home in the area of Richmond St and Remembrance Rd.

He reportedly left several hours prior to the post going up at 11:06 p.m. and has a history of medical issues.

If you see him or know anything, give police a call.