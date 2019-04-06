Whitecaps fans fill Fifth-Third Ballpark for the home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Over 6,000 fans packed the stands at Fifth-Third Ballpark on Saturday afternoon for the West Michigan Whitecaps home opener. The picture perfect weather certainly helped the turnout.

West Michigan native Ben Norris attended the game with his seven month old son.

"We're here for our first ever Opening Day and I get to bring my first born," Norris smiled, "it's just something I'm always going to remember and hopefully something I can do every year with him now."

Meanwhile, Larry Schutte has been attending Whitecaps Opening Days for several years now.

"I'm here because I'm a baseball fan," Schutte said, "and what better place to be on Opening Day than here, this is the place to be. It's great weather, there's no excuse to stay at home."

The fans enjoyed a 3-1 Whitecaps victory over the South Bend Cubs.