Whitecaps fans fill Fifth-Third Ballpark for the home opener

Posted 11:44 PM, April 6, 2019, by

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Over 6,000 fans packed the stands at Fifth-Third Ballpark on Saturday afternoon for the West Michigan Whitecaps home opener. The picture perfect weather certainly helped the turnout.

West Michigan native Ben Norris attended the game with his seven month old son.

"We're here for our first ever Opening Day and I get to bring my first born," Norris smiled, "it's just something I'm always going to remember and hopefully something I can do every year with him now."

Meanwhile, Larry Schutte has been attending Whitecaps Opening Days for several years now.

"I'm here because I'm a baseball fan," Schutte said, "and what better place to be on Opening Day than here, this is the place to be. It's great weather, there's no excuse to stay at home."

The fans enjoyed a 3-1 Whitecaps victory over the South Bend Cubs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.