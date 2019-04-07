× Driver dies in Berrien County crash

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say one person is dead after a crash along I-94 in Berrien County on Sunday.

It happened around 2:35 a.m. along eastbound I-94 near the 14 mile marker in Lake Township.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, the female driver of a Chevy Sonic, was rear-ended by a Ford F-250 pulling a camper trailer. Witnesses told police, the Sonic had stopped in the right lane, but it’s not known why. Police reported the truck had attempted to swerve to miss the stopped vehicle in the roadway, but struck it from behind. Both vehicles slid off the roadway and into the cable barrier.

Names are not being released at this time and the crash remains under investigation.