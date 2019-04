× Motorcyclist airlifted after crashing into deer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in the hospital after he crashed his motorcycle into a deer.

The Hastings Police Department said the crash happened near Shriner St and South Hanover St at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The 57-year-old rider suffered a severe injury as a result of the crash and was cared for at the scene before he was airlifted to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Police have not specified the rider’s current condition.