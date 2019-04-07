New fishing season, regulations take effect in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s fishing season is underway, which means it’s time to renew your license if you haven’t already done so.

The state Department of Natural Resources says all 2019 fishing licenses are good for all species and are valid through March 31, 2020. Anglers can choose from eight options. The resident annual license costs $26. The nonresident annual license sells for $76.

Other licenses have different rates for short-term anglers and seniors. Also available are combination hunting and fishing licenses.

The DNR says anglers also should become familiar with fishing regulations, some of which are new.

Michigan’s 2019 fishing guide is available at license retailers or online .

