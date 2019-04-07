Plenty of fun, nostalgia during Grand Rapids Public Museum’s extended summer hours

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Public Museum was a must-see for Michiganders during Spring Break. Their extended summer hours give visitors and stay-cationers plenty of time to explore their Imagination Station.

Nostalgia , curiosity, and imagination are what the Grand Rapids Public Museum offered to thousands opting for a Spring Break stay-cation. Parents like Ciara Gustafson say it was just what her family needed.

“It’s been on [the] list to do…” Gustafson told FOX 17’s Candese Charles. “…the weather’s been so nice, so today we thought we best squeeze in before school starts.”

From getting hearts of both the young and old racing in the Toys! exhibit, to coming face-to-face with some pretty old creatures in Expedition, The Grand Rapids Public Museum helps remind some visitors that learning never stops!

Spring Break may be over for most Michiganders, but the museum’s exhibits can be enjoyed year-round! Summer hours are weekdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., weekends 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The museum also hosts events starting at 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in the main galleria and will be closed in observance of holidays such as Easter, Memorial Day, The 4th of July, and Labor Day. Visit the museum’s website to plan your trip!