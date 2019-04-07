Whitecaps radio voice Dan Hasty breaks down 2019 roster

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- The West Michigan Whitecaps have a few players to keep your eye on this season as they hopefully move their way through the Detroit Tigers organization. Whitecaps radio play-by-play voice Dan Hasty joined us on the FOX 17 Sports Sizzle to talk about those prospects, the team outlook, and much more.
