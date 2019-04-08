$12,000+ raised for patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Posted 7:21 AM, April 8, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jersey Mike’s Subs has announced how much it raised during its 9th Annual “Month of Giving” at stores across the United States.

The company raised a total of $7.3 million to help charities nationwide.

Locally, there was a total of $12,155 raised for patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. 

More than 1,500 different restaurants took part, donating 100 percent of their sales to the charities.

Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $41 million for worthy local charities and have distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.