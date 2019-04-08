× $12,000+ raised for patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jersey Mike’s Subs has announced how much it raised during its 9th Annual “Month of Giving” at stores across the United States.

The company raised a total of $7.3 million to help charities nationwide.

Locally, there was a total of $12,155 raised for patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

More than 1,500 different restaurants took part, donating 100 percent of their sales to the charities.

Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $41 million for worthy local charities and have distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.