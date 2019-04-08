2nd round of interviews for next GRPS superintendent Monday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The public is invited to sit in on the second round of interviews for the next superintendent of Grand Rapids Public Schools.

The school board will interview Dr. Adrian Talley, who is the Director of Community Schools for Prince George’s County near Washington, D.C. and Dr. Devon Horton, the Chief of Schools in Jefferson County, Kentucky, Monday night at 6:00 p.m.

The interviews are open to the public and will take place at the Franklin Campus Auditorium.

You can also watch the interviews at this link.

You can also see the first round of interviews here.

Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal is retiring at the end of the current school year.

 

