Battle Creek Fire Department launches new smoke alarm initiative

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fire Fighters will be knocking on doors this week in the North Central neighborhood installing smoke detectors in homes that need it.

The initiative was launched after a fire claimed the lives of a woman and 2 dogs on Hamblin Avenue. Crews will be educating the community about the benefits of smoke alarms in neighborhood between Lafayette Avenue and the Kalamazoo River.

“…alarms not only save lives, but also reduce property damage, and make fire fighting safer for our crews.” The Battle Creek Fire Department said on their Facebook page today.

The department is hoping to make this an ongoing campaign to educate and improve the community, planning to reach out to all neighborhoods surrounding future fires.

Installation of the detectors is free, both homeowners and renters are eligible for the service, and the crews will bring all the tools they need to ensure the safety of the neighborhood. They will even leave a door hanger if you’re not home and invite you to call them back for an appointment if your home needs smoke alarms.

The fire department wants to remind anyone living in Battle Creek they can call any time to request smoke alarms at 269-966-3519.