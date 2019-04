Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich-- One mother, whose son battled Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia and won, is now on a mission to spread awareness of the need for blood stem cell donors.

You can also learn more about being a donor by attending the Blue and White game at Grand Valley State University, April 13th at noon at Lubbers Stadium. A celebration follows at Peppinos in Allendale from 2-5pm.