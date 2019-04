GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The fiance’ of a man convicted of killing an East Kentwood High School student has pleaded guilty to Obstruction of Justice.

Tiara Burnett, 27, made the plea Monday, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Quinn James was convicted in February of killing Mujey Dumbuya in January 2018.

The prosecutor is recommending the Burnett be sentenced to probation.