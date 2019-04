LANSING, Mich. – Flags are at half-staff Monday in Michigan to honor the service of a fallen U.S. Marine.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered flags lowered for Marine LCpl. James Tien Tan Huynh, who grew up in Lansing and graduated from Lasing Eastern High School. He was serving with the 8th Communications Battalion in North Carolina at the time of his death. His military funeral is Monday.

Flags should be reset to full-staff on Tuesday.