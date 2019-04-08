GR Summer Project encourages local youth to collaborate on solving community issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Identifying a problem, like homelessness, is one thing, but how can we really empower local kids to tackle the issue? It's the second year for Magic 104.9's GR Summer Project, where their goal is to empower, include, and connect local kids to issues in our own back yard.

All of the Above Hip Hop Academy students Anthony Forney and Kalil Adams, talk about upcoming plans as to how they're going to impact the community this summer with their GR Summer Project winnings.

Last summer, All of the Above participated in the GRSummerProject w/ Magic 104.9. They worked on an idea to address bullying and discrimination. They won and were presented with a check worth $1049 to launch their Love, Peace, Community Grand Rapids initiative to fight against hate and discrimination in the community.

On Wednesday, April 10 from 6 to 8 p.m., see the talent of many local teens at the "Can't Stop Won't Stop: Teen Showcase." It's a free event that will double as a talent show and a launch party for LPUGR. The showcase will feature emcees, breakers, Hip Hop dancers, bands, beat makers, and visual artists. It's open to all ages and will take place at Linc Up, located at 1167 Madison Avenue Southeast in Grand Rapids.

Then on Thursday, April 11 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., the Wege Speaker Series will take place at Aquinas College Performing Arts Center. The keynote speaker will be Mustafa Santiago Ali, who is Senior Vice President of Climate, Environmental Justice & Community Revitalization for the Hip Hop Caucus and former environmental justice leader at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Seating is limited, so RSVP at aquinas.edu/wegespeaker.