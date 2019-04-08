Greater GR 100 Plus Women Who Care make an impact on West MI charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Greater Grand Rapids 100 Plus Women Who Care are changing lives around West Michigan.

The members of this group nominate charities, and they pick three to come in and talk about the impact they're making in the community. Then after each non-profit explains what they do, each member of the group will vote for which charity will receive funding. Women Who Care do this four times a year, where each member donates $100 to the selected non-profit.

The non-profits are different each quarter, so different charities are being chosen to get money each year. Their goal is to raise $10,000 per quarter to a non-profit.

Women Who Care is always looking for like-minded women to join the group.

To learn more about Women Who Care, check them out on Facebook. Also, email them with any questions at GGR100WWC@outlook.com.