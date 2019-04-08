Greater GR 100 Plus Women Who Care make an impact on West MI charities

Posted 11:31 AM, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30AM, April 8, 2019

The Greater Grand Rapids 100 Plus Women Who Care are changing lives around West Michigan.

The members of this group nominate charities, and they pick three to come in and talk about the impact they're making in the community. Then after each non-profit explains what they do, each member of the group will vote for which charity will receive funding. Women Who Care do this four times a year, where each member donates $100 to the selected non-profit.

The non-profits are different each quarter, so different charities are being chosen to get money each year. Their goal is to raise $10,000 per quarter to a non-profit.

Women Who Care is always looking for like-minded women to join the group.

To learn more about Women Who Care, check them out on Facebook. Also, email them with any questions at GGR100WWC@outlook.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.