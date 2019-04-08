GRPD brings SWAT “Bearcat” to honorary deputy’s birthday party

IONIA, Mich — Grand Rapids Police, Fire, Life EMS, Boy Scout Troups, and so many more joined Peyton Dennis in celebrating his 5th birthday.

Peyton was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer and given 3 months to a year to live. After the devastating news, his family has vowed to fill his short time here with as much life as possible. He was sworn in as an honorary deputy sheriff at the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, and his family recently threw him a huge birthday bash, including visits from local fire and police departments .

Peyton’s party was made all the more special with an appearance from all the typical little-boy favorites; fire trucks, ambulances, motorcycles, and the GRPD SWAT “Bearcat”. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department Facebook page, Officers Zuby and Johnson and Sergeant Bush brought the tactical vehicle to the party during their off-duty hours.

GRPD said they were glad to share in Peyton’s special day, saying via Facebook “Peyton, you are an amazing little gift from up above and have made an impact on many, especially the officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department that had the chance to share your special day.”