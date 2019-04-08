Humane Society expecting dozens of kittens, seeks foster homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --The Humane Society of West Michigan is expecting dozens of kittens.

Kitten season is usually from spring to summer, so many of the cats in the shelter are pregnant right now.

The organization says kittens are extremely vulnerable to getting sick in the shelters so foster homes are lifesavers.

That's why the humane society is hoping to get the word out early to find foster homes. You will be provided with all the supplies you need and vet care for the cat.

"We always encourage adoption as a first choice when looking for a new pet we can guarantee that any cat you adopt from us will be up to date on vaccinations, spayed or neutered and micro chipped in case they do get lost," said Megan Ellinger, events coordinator, Humane Society of West Michigan.

"If you get an animal from a breeder or Craigslist, that’s not something that can be guaranteed and we are run by donor support in our community," she said.

If you can't foster, you can still donate on their Amazon wish list.

Those interested should contact the Humane Society at (616) 453-8900.

You can adopt an animal Tuesday through Friday from 12 - 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.