LANSING, Mich. – Someone in Ionia County is a millionaire.

The Michigan Lottery says that a lottery player matched the five white balls drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions game. The winning numbers were 08-22-24-38-64.

The winning ticket was bought at the Oakwood Lounge at 108 East Main Street in Pewamo.

The winner has one year to contact the Michigan Lottery to schedule an appointment to get their prize.