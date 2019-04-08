Jump Jam encourages kids to get active and stay healthy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spectrum Health and several local school districts have partnered up once again to put together Jump Jam, a special event for students looking to stay healthy and active throughout the year.

Spectrum Health Jump Jam is a no-entry-fee jump rope competition for 3rd to 5th-grade students in the Greater Grand Rapids area. Students from Grand Rapids, Kentwood, and Wyoming school districts will be competing.

Each school has designated a coach and times for practice 1-2 hours per week over the course of eight weeks. The students will have up to six categories from which they can choose to compete.

Along with the competition, Jump Jam is an event to teach kids to be healthy and active; the event will increase the knowledge and awareness of healthy lifestyle choices, enhance current school offerings of physical activities, create opportunities for physical fitness, and foster a proactive approach to health.

Jump Jam will take place on April 20 at DeVos Place.

To learn more, visit spectrumhealth.org/jump-jam.