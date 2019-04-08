Jump Jam encourages kids to get active and stay healthy

Posted 10:46 AM, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45AM, April 8, 2019

Spectrum Health and several local school districts have partnered up once again to put together Jump Jam, a special event for students looking to stay healthy and active throughout the year.

Spectrum Health Jump Jam is a no-entry-fee jump rope competition for 3rd to 5th-grade students in the Greater Grand Rapids area. Students from Grand Rapids, Kentwood, and Wyoming school districts will be competing.

Each school has designated a coach and times for practice 1-2 hours per week over the course of eight weeks. The students will have up to six categories from which they can choose to compete.

Along with the competition, Jump Jam is an event to teach kids to be healthy and active; the event will increase the knowledge and awareness of healthy lifestyle choices, enhance current school offerings of physical activities, create opportunities for physical fitness, and foster a proactive approach to health.

Jump Jam will take place on April 20 at DeVos Place.

To learn more, visit spectrumhealth.org/jump-jam.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.