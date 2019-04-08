Missing Hesperia man’s family looking for closure

HESPERIA, Mich — The family of Steve Millis is still searching for information that could help bring him home.

“Until he’s here, I’m going to look for him,” says Millis’s daughter, Amber Babcock. Steve disappeared shortly after he was seen at the Dollar General in Hesperia this January. “I have to keep picking the scab at this wound, to keep it fresh in everybody’s mind,”

Millis was planning to meet someone to sell them fishing poles, but now Babcock believes he isn’t just missing; something happened to him.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office still considers Millis a missing person, having nothing definitive to declare him otherwise. But the family feels they should turn their efforts to recovering remains. “The state police and the local police [have] tracked down every potential lead that he could be ever be anywhere else and they can’t find that he’s anywhere doing well,” Babcock told FOX 17.

Babcock and family held a search for Millis April 6 hoping the melting snow may finally reveal the answers.

“He has to be laid to rest in piece, not just discarded,”

Amber and the rest of Steve Millis’s family asks anyone who knows where he is or what happened to him to call 231-689-7303.