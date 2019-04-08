MSP offers tips for students attending prom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --Prom season is quickly approaching and the Michigan State Police is offering tips for high school students and their parents on staying safe.

If you are hiring a limo service, make sure the service is licensed with the state of Michigan.

Although it's obvious, MSP is warning teens to never drink and drive or get into a car with an intoxicated driver, as it could make it hard for you to get a job or into a college with an alcohol-related offense.

It's also a good idea for parents to confirm the location of after parties and get contact information for whoever is hosting the party.