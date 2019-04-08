Red Wings’ Blashill to coach US men at world championship

NEWARK, NJ - DECEMBER 27: Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill gives players direction during the third period against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on December 27, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Red WIngs 3-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill will lead the U.S. at the men’s world hockey championship next month in Slovakia.

USA Hockey announced Monday that Blashill would be back to coach the team for a third straight year. The Americans finished third last year and fifth in 2017.

New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes, Detroit assistant and former Olympic coach Dan Bylsma and Kevin Reiter of USA Hockey will serve as assistants.

