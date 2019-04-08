Shop for a locally made, handmade pottery at the Springfest Show & Sale

Posted 12:18 PM, April 8, 2019, by

Handmade gifts are sometimes the best kind, plus they're one-of-a-kind too! A great place to get homemade gifts while supporting local artists is at the 29th annual Springfest Show and Sale, hosted by the West Michigan Potters Guild.

Over 40  Michigan potters will be showing and selling their works of functional dinnerware, sculptural works of art, one of a kind jewelry and more.

The Woodland Weavers and Spinners Guild will also be at the show giving live demonstrations throughout the day.

The Springfest Show and Sale will take place at the Cultural Center at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church on April 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more, visit the event page on Facebook.

