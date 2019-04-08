There are now 41 cases of Measles in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — There are now 41 cases of Measles in Michigan, now including 1 case in Washtenaw County, according to the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS).

Officials announced today they are working closely with the Oakland County Health Division and Washtenaw County Health Department to identify possible exposure locations for these latest cases.

Oakland County has a list of potential exposure sites on their county website, and Washtenaw will update  their site with the same information as soon as they have it.

MDHHS would like to take this time to remind Michiganders that the measles vaccine is effective, safe, and readily available through your healthcare provider or local health department.

Symptoms of measles usually begin within a wee to 14 days after exposure, but can remain dormant up to 21 days.

Michiganders showing symptoms are asked call their healthcare provider or emergency room ahead of arriving to allow them to prevent exposing other patients to the disease. MDHHS has released the following list of symptoms:

  • High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).
  • Cough.
  • Runny nose.
  • Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).
  • Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) 2-3 days after symptoms begin.
  • A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms, and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin.

Information on Measles can be found at CDC.gov/measles. The current Measles outbreak in Michigan can be accessed at Michigan.gov/MeaslesOutbreak.

