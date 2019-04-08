Trump picks new Secret Service director

Posted 7:32 PM, April 8, 2019, by

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the Secret Service (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump has picked a career Secret Service official, James Murray, to lead the agency. He’ll replace Randolph “Tex” Alles.

That’s according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who says Murray will assume the role next month.

Three administration officials said earlier Monday that Alles’ departure stems from a personality conflict within the agency. Sanders says Alles will be “leaving shortly.”

Sanders says Alles “has done a great job at the agency over the last two years,” and that Trump is thankful for his service.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.