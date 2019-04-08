Trump picks new Secret Service director

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the Secret Service (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump has picked a career Secret Service official, James Murray, to lead the agency. He’ll replace Randolph “Tex” Alles.

That’s according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who says Murray will assume the role next month.

Three administration officials said earlier Monday that Alles’ departure stems from a personality conflict within the agency. Sanders says Alles will be “leaving shortly.”

Sanders says Alles “has done a great job at the agency over the last two years,” and that Trump is thankful for his service.