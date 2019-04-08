× Willie Nelson coming to Grand Rapids this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A country music legend will be coming to Grand Rapids later this summer.

Willie Nelson will play at the Van Andel Arena on August 9. Also appearing with Nelson will be Alison Krauss. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster outlets and at the arena.

Nelson has released 68 studio albums and 10 live albums in a career that stretches back to the early 1970’s. Krauss is an award-winning bluegrass artist, with 27 Grammy awards.