LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Honoree Willie Nelson speaks onstage during the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th annual GRAMMY week event honoring Willie Nelson at Village Studios on February 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Willie Nelson coming to Grand Rapids this summer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A country music legend will be coming to Grand Rapids later this summer.
Willie Nelson will play at the Van Andel Arena on August 9. Also appearing with Nelson will be Alison Krauss. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster outlets and at the arena.
NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 12: Alison Krauss performs onstage during the 56th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on November 12, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Nelson has released 68 studio albums and 10 live albums in a career that stretches back to the early 1970’s. Krauss is an award-winning bluegrass artist, with 27 Grammy awards.