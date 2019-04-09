1 year later, family still seeking justice for murdered son

Posted 9:36 PM, April 9, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids family is hoping for justice one year after a son was shot and killed in front of his mother’s house.

Kaharee McIntosh-Williams was shot multiple times on April 9, 2018 outside the Delaware Street home in Grand Rapids. A year later, the family is still hoping to get some form of justice for their lost loved one.

“Our family is hurting, he was a good kid,” said his mother, Beverly McIntosh. “I just want everybody to come to justice for him.”

McIntosh-Williams’ uncle Larry McIntosh said his nephew loved basketball and helping kids, and his family will always remember him for the time they spent with him.

“He had a great big heart for kids. So that’s one thing he’ll always be remembered for through us,” he said. “For his relationship we watched him have for them.”

McIntosh said the family tries to keep the memory of their lost loved one alive.

“We try our best to keep his memory alive and continue to celebrate this day, his birthday, and every day like it’s his birthday,” he said. “So the people that always come out and show love and support what we doing, we thank ya’ll and we appreciate all the support you have given my sister and our family.

“Even though this was a tragedy and we dealing with it the best we can.”

Grand Rapids police still haven’t made any arrests in the case, and said it’s the only remaining unsolved case from 2018.

