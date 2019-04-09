4 Cleveland HRs power Kluber to 1st win, 8-2 over Tigers

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 9: Eric Stamets #7 of the Cleveland Indians scores on his hit to center field that was defelected by center fielder Mikie Mahtook of the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Comerica Park on April 9, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Corey Kluber earned his first win of the season in his third start, powered by four Cleveland home runs that sent the Indians over the Detroit Tigers 8-2 on Tuesday.

The Indians won their fifth straight game. Detroit had won five in a row.

Kluber (1-2) allowed one earned run over six innings. A two-time Cy Young Award winner who went 20-7 last season, he struck out eight.

Leonys Martin, Brad Miller, Roberto Perez and Jake Bauers all entered with sub-.200 batting averages before hitting their first homers of the season. Cleveland had hit a total of only four home runs this year before connecting at Comerica Park.

Jordan Zimmermann (0-1) gave up five runs and was chased in the fifth inning. He had allowed just one run in 13 2/3 innings in his first two starts.

Martin homered on the second pitch of the game against his former team, which traded him in July before a bacterial infection ended his season and threatened his life.

Miller added a two-run homer in the second, starting off a 2-for-2 afternoon in which he scored three times.

Perez added a towering shot in the fifth inning, and Bauers homered off reliever Blaine Hardy to make it 6-2 in the sixth.

Eric Stamets singled and scored on a three-base error by center fielder Mikie Mahtook, who let the ball roll under his glove and reach the wall.

Miguel Cabrera had an RBI double and Niko Goodrum had a run-scoring single for the Tigers, who had opened the season winning seven of 10 games. They had been 3-0 at home after sweeping Kansas City over the weekend.

 

