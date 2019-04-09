Breakaway Music Festival returning to GR, Wiz Khalifa to headline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Breakaway Music Festival is returning to Grand Rapids for one of its four stops this summer.

The two-day concert series featuring artists in hip-hop, electronic and pop music will be held Aug. 23 and 24 at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids.

The Aug. 23 lineup includes Kaskade, Louis the Child, Troyboi, Herobust, and Wax Motif. On Aug. 24, the show will be headlined by Wiz Khalifa, Big Gigantic, Blackbear, Bryce Vine, Kid Quill, Mersive and Emogee.

Information on the festival and tickets can be found on its website.

