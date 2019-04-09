Day 3 of testimony in Lou Anna Simon preliminary hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, Mich -- Former MSU President, Lou Anna Simon, back in Eaton County court for her third day of preliminary hearings Tuesday.

Simon is accused of lying to police during the Larry Nassar sex abuse investigation. Two out of four of those charges are felonies.

The Attorney General's Office working to establish a 'flow of information' within Michigan State University's administration that would have allowed Simon to be aware of a Title IX investigation into a sexual assault complaint against Nassar in 2014. Simon told investigators she was never made aware of allegations against Nassar until 2016.

Testimony continues next week.