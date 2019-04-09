Day 3 of testimony in Lou Anna Simon preliminary hearing

Posted 10:54 PM, April 9, 2019, by

CHARLOTTE, Mich -- Former MSU President, Lou Anna Simon, back in Eaton County court for her third day of preliminary hearings Tuesday.

Simon is accused of lying to police during the Larry Nassar sex abuse investigation. Two out of four of those charges are felonies.

The Attorney General's Office working to establish a 'flow of information' within Michigan State University's administration that would have allowed Simon to be aware of a Title IX investigation into a sexual assault complaint against Nassar in 2014. Simon told investigators she was never made aware of allegations against Nassar until 2016.

Testimony continues next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.