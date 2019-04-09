Eileen the opossum wants you to come to Superhero Day at John Ball Zoo

Posted 11:10 AM, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09AM, April 9, 2019

Time to pull out the capes and masks to become a superhero at John Ball Zoo! Saturday is a special day for those who love the Avengers, Justice League, and all other superheroes.

On April 13, guests can come dressed as their favorite superhero, and meet them too! Superheroes like Thor, Black Widow, and Super Girl will be present for photo ops, all while guests see John Ball Zoo's amazing animals.

John Ball Zoo members can visit the superheroes as early as 9 a.m. for a meet-and-greet. The general public will be allowed in at 10.

Superhero Day is included with general admission, which is $10 for adults and $8 for kids and seniors.

For more information, visit jbzoo.org/superheroday.

