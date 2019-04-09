Excellence in Education – Katie Benavides

Posted 4:37 PM, April 9, 2019

LANSING, Mich. - A Wayne County educator known for her commitment and creative efforts to help students succeed in the classroom and as individuals has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Katie Benavides, is a seventh grade English language arts teacher at O.W. Best Middle School, in Dearborn Heights. She also serves as the co-chair of the school's National Junior Honor Society chapter. The school is part of the Dearborn Heights District 7.

