Family desperate for Kalamazoo man to come home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo family is desperately searching for any trace of their loved one, Marvin Young.

“We’re just at a dead end,” said his wife, Donna Young, who as searched for her husband throughout the Kalamazoo area.

His family has not seen or heard from Young since Tuesday April 2. Police say Young was last seen dropping his daughter at work around 7am that day.

However, family and coworkers believe he may have picked up a check at the greenhouse where he worked on Tuesday. Donna knows he spoke with a friend earlier, but no one has heard from him since.

“He’s never been gone where he’s gone constantly and nobody’s heard from him,” said Donna.

His family is particularly concerned because Young takes medication for his bipolar disorder, as well as high blood pressure medicine. With his disappearance, Young’s family is concerned he may not be taking his prescriptions. They also believe he may be in danger.

His former employer is also questioning how he disappeared.

“He would lay flats all day, which is a back-breaking job,” said Shirlee Gernaat, his former boss at John Gernaat and Son Greenhouses. “He never complained, did what he was supposed to. He did a good job.”