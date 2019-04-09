Grand Rapids named one of the best places to live, retire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. News named Grand Rapids not only one of the best places to live, but also retire in the country.

After analyzing 125 cities for desirable locations, job market strength, and home values, Grand Rapids was named #13 of their 125 Best Places to Live in the U.S.A. and #6 of their 100 Best Places to Retire in the U.S.A.

Among the best reasons to be a Grand Rapidian; the scenery, healthy job market, significant attention given to arts and culture, and strong communities within the city. Retirees can benefit from incredible growth in access to healthcare, affordable housing, and numerous outdoor recreational activities.

Our only point of contention with this list? It calls our craft brewery scene one of the best in the nation. Correction. Its THE best in the nation.

