HopCat Holland opening date revealed

HOLLAND, Mich. — HopCat announced the opening date for their Holland location is Saturday, April 27th.

The new location was announced about a year ago, but the date has been under wraps until early this morning.

Of course, no HopCat grand opening would be complete without a year’s supply of free Cosmik Fries for the first 200 rewards program members and 20% off all HopCat apparel.