How Robyn’s back became pain-free thanks to Total Health Chiropractic

Posted 11:04 AM, April 9, 2019, by

If life has led you to back or neck surgery and you're still in discomfort or pain, that doesn't mean you're out of options.

Dr. Miller with Total Health Chiropractic is the one many turn to for relief. He, along with one of his patients, Robyn, stopped by to talk about how the treatments at Total Health have been life-changing and effective.

If you suffer from any of the following conditions, you qualify for Total Health's DRX 9000 program:

  • Herniated & Bulging Discs
  • Degenerative Disc Disease
  • Spinal Stenosis
  • Arthritis
  • Sciatica
  • Pinched Nerves
  • Shooting Pain in Arms/Legs
  • Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special deal for Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers who want to stop suffering from chronic pain. New customers can get a $49 consultation and examination, plus the first three callers get a free MRI review.

To schedule an appointment or to learn more about their services, call (616)-828-0861.

