GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – There’s a new baby panda in town…with maybe more to come.

The John Ball Zoo introduced Wasabi, a two-year-old female red panda, to the public on Facebook on Tuesday. Wasabi will be joining Wyatt, a male red panda, which came to the Grand Rapids zoo in August 2017.

Wasabi comes to the John Ball Zoo from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Zoo officials say that red pandas are typically solitary creature, but, they might just be sharing a space during breeding season.