No injuries in fire at vacant Muskegon Heights house

Posted 8:20 PM, April 9, 2019, by

Helmet camera footage from a fire on April 9, 2019 in Muskegon Heights, Mich. (Courtesy: Muskegon Heights Fire Department)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Nobody was injured Tuesday morning after a fire broke out on a vacant house in Muskegon Heights.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. at a building near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Temple Street.

Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean said the home appeared to be under construction, and the house is a total loss.

Officials are still working to determine what caused the fire, but said it started at the back of the home.

Dean released helmet camera footage from crews working to contain the fire:

