1-year-old with rare condition to take life-changing trip

April 9, 2019

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Millie Conran of Coopersville spent most of her life in the hospital due to a rare medical condition. She’s one of just 108 people in the world with what’s called MFDM or Mandibulofacial dysostosis with microcephaly.

Millie was born with abnormalities of her head and face and a disconnected esophagus. Her esophagus grew connected to her trachea, leaving Millie on a breathing tube, hearing aids, and a host of other items that help keep her stable.

Unfortunately, her doctors haven’t been able to fix her esophagus, but a special program in Boston can.

Millie’s family vows to keep going no matter how tough life gets.

“When we first found out, it was really hard. In this special needs life, I always tell people you can’t live thinking about how daunting things are going to be because you would be a very depressed person,” says Milie’s mom Kendra.

“Millie has taught us, our family so much and I would never change. I mean it’s a lot of work, but totally worth it,” Kendra goes on to say.

Millie and her family will be heading back to Boston on Thursday  April 18th, but unfortunately this won’t be their last trip. Her mother says they will be returning often and the trips aren’t cheap. To learn more about their trip and how you can help stop by this link.

