Police searching for missing Kalamazoo man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Marvin Young was last seen around 7 a.m. April 2 when he dropped off his daughter. Police said Young works two jobs and hasn’t shown up to either or made contact with his employers. He also missed a court date, which is unusual for him.

Young is described as a 50-year-old man standing 6 feet tall, weighing 165 pounds and being bald. He was last seen in a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black hat.

He drives a gray 2001 Chevrolet Impala with a Michigan license plate No. EAM8064. The vehicle has a U-shaped crack in its windshield.

Several calls have been made to his cellphone, but none have been answered and the phone was powered off as of April 3.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911, the departments Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.