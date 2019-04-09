Relive the disco days at Circle Theatre’s “Saturday Night Fever” Season Launch Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bell bottoms, jumpsuits, and platform shoes are a must to enjoy a Saturday night back in the disco days. Now you can bring them all back as Circle Theatre's Saturday Night Fever Season Launch Party brings a night of fundraising and theatrical fun.

The night will have a variety of music from the "Saturday Night Fever" film soundtrack performed by top West Michigan performers.

The themed fundraising event will also have a lobby bar, a hot dog roast, costume contest, and a silent and live auction to raise money for their season and programming.

The fundraiser will take place on April 19 at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at Aquinas College.

Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at circletheatre.org.