Robber flees with entire cash register

Posted 8:28 AM, April 9, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Public Safety Officers are on the lookout for a man who took a cash register from a business late on April 8th.

Witness describe the robber as a black male with a medium build, wearing a an orange mask, blue hooded sweatshirt, white Nike shoes, and gray sweatpants.

He left on foot, but a K-9 search of the area is leading Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers to believe he later got into a getaway vehicle and are asking anyone with information to call them at 269-337-8994 of Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

